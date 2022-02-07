First posted on BoiseDev.com on Jan. 31
BoiseDev Exclusive
In-N-Out Burger is considering building an Idaho location at the Village at Meridian, according to public records obtained by BoiseDev.
The California-based chain of restaurants known for a simple menu of burgers, fries, shakes, and drinks, has indicated it would build in the Boise area in coming years.
It is looking at a site along Fairview Avenue in the parking lot of the large shopping center, near the corner of Eagle Road in Meridian.
In-N-Out Meridian preliminary plan
In August, In-N-Out Burger Development Manager Aaron Anderson reached out to city of Meridian Commercial Project Manager Ted Brandvold. Records indicate the pair discussed particulars related to a possible site plan for In-N-Out at 3520 E. Fairview Ave. in Meridian. That site is currently a small dirt lot in the Village parking lot, which the development plan notes is for future retail development. It is immediately south of the H&M store, across the Village parking lot.
The preliminary site plan shared by In-N-Out with Meridian shows a 3,879-square-foot restaurant building. It would include a drive-thru lane with two windows (one for payment, another for food pick up).
The drive-thru lane in the site plan would include stacking for 41 cars on the site, with a dual-lane format. Entrance to the drive-thru would be through the existing Village at Meridian parking lot. The parcel would include parking for 47 cars, not including parking in the larger Village lot.
In-N-Out is known for creating significant demand for its burgers, both when a new location opens and for years after. A restaurant that opened in Aurora, Colorado in 2020 brought excited TV reporters, news helicopters — and a 14-hour line.
A city of Meridian status report document from September said “(In-N-Out) contact has indicated they are excited to be coming to Idaho, and Meridian being their first Idaho location. Also stated that land/property is in escrow.”
No permit application has yet been formally filed.
Hugh Crawford, the general manager for the Village at Meridian declined to comment.
An In-N-Out spokesperson did not reply to a request for comment.
In-N-Out history
In-N-Out opened its first burger stand in 1948 in Baldwin Park, California, the hometown of founders Harry and Esther Snider. The chain started to grow, slowly at first, and has remained in the Snyder family despite numerous offers to buy control. The family suffered a series of setbacks, deaths, and tragedies over In-N-Out’s nearly 75 years in business. Today, it’s controlled by Lynsi Snyder, granddaughter of the founders. It operates more than 350 locations, primarily centered on the west coast.
Its menu lists just three entrees: A “Double-Double” (two patties with cheese), a hamburger, and a cheeseburger. French fries, Coke products, and three flavors of shakes (vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry) round out the menu. The chain also advertises its “not so secret menu,” with protein style and animal style.
In 2011, In-N-Out threatened to sue Boise restaurant Burger Express. Burger Express opened in a former Wendy’s location on Fairview Avenue in Boise, and used a red and yellow sign In-N-Out’s lawyers found a little too similar.
Burger Express later changed its colors to green and yellow and made other adjustments. The restaurant ultimately closed.
The next year, In-N-Out filed to protect its name in Idaho.