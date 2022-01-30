Gino Vuelo, of Gino’s Italian Ristorante and Bar in Meridian, died on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
From the restaurant’s Facebook page: “ … It’s with a heavy heart that we have to sadly inform you all of Gino Vuolo’s passing …. Collectively, we are heart broken, but thankful to have gotten spend so much time with Gino, (wife) Tia and their family for so many years. Thank you all for your continued love and support at this time.
We love you Gino, you are already so so missed.”
Going out to eat at Gino’s — there was a Boise location at the top of the escalator on Eighth Street between Idaho and Main before the one in Meridian — always felt like a “for special” occasion. The food was so delicious and the ambiance like a hug.
A while back, I wrote a series on “secret recipes” and was able to talk some of our local culinary artists into giving them up. And so, after a bit of cajoling, I wheedled a recipe from Gino for one of his signature dishes: Osso Bucco (veal shanks).
The restaurant, after closing for a day to honor its namesake, is open and you can still go there for that special occasion.
Or, if you have a day to spend in the kitchen, you can tie on your apron and give it a go yourself. In honor of Gino Vuelo.
For the following dish, Vuolo once told me it’s not critical to use veal. “My mom used lamb or a boar shank, so you can substitute,” he said.
Gino Vuelo’s Osso Bucco
For Six
6 14-ounce veal shanks
3 pounds San Marzano tomatoes
2 red onions, chopped
14 cloves garlic
1 tablespoon salt
1 tablespoon pepper
1 half-cup of olive oil
Put veal shanks in a 2-inch hotel pan, saute all ingredients together, add to veal shanks.
Cover with aluminum foil.
Put in oven at 250 degrees.
Cook for 7 1/2 hours.
