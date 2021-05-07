BOISE — The Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission Council announced it will meet on Tuesday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
During this meeting, two projects will be presented before the IGEM Council for funding consideration. The IGEM Council will also consider requests for no-cost extensions from three previously awarded research projects.
Idaho Commerce manages the Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission commercialization grant program which awards $950,000 in state funding to projects between Idaho university and industry partners geared toward commercialization initiatives. The IGEM Council’s fiscal stewardship and strategic direction advances IGEM’s overall goal of economic prosperity through investments in technological advancements and innovation.
The public is encouraged to participate remotely or attend in person. The meeting will be held in the JR Williams Building, East Conference Room, located at 700 W. State St. in Boise. Due to limited seating capacity and adherence to social distancing guidelines, there will be limited in-person seating available to the public. People can join the meeting remotely.
Go to the website for the meeting agenda: commerce.idaho.gov.
To learn more about IGEM, visit igem.idaho.gov.