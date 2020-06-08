First posted on BoiseDev.com on June 3.
Boise Towne Square Mall continues its reopening process, with more stores allowing customers inside.
The mall, owned by Brookfield Properties, first opened on May 5th – though only a very few stores opened at first.
At first, just more than a dozen stores opened, with no anchor tenants. Steadily over recent weeks, more retailers began to open. As of Tuesday afternoon, the majority of stores welcomed customers, including all the main anchor tenants. (Customers can only access Kohl’s via an external entrance).
Some of the mall’s merchants limit the number of people allowed in at once, while others restrict the number of entrances. A few stores are running with shorter hours. The mall itself currently operates 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.
A mall manager told BoiseDev traffic picked up in recent weeks and more retailers should open soon.
Here’s what’s still not open, as of Tuesday at 2 p.m.:
- Zales
- The Walking Company
- Helzberg Diamonds
- Kay Jewelers
- Bath and Body Works
- Lane Bryant
- MAC inside Macy’s
- The Body Shop
- Attic Salt
- Lolli & Pop’s
- See’s Candies
- Bare Minerals
- Fossil
- Great Steak
- Osaka Japan
- Orange Julius
- Shapiro
The Master Cuts salon moved its stylists to the JC Penney salon. Two of the three Wetzel’s Pretzels locations remain closed. A few stores, like Coach and Apple, require an appointment or queuing outside the store.
The mall’s food court again offers seating, with tables spaced at a significant distance.