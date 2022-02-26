Marc Kramis is a water guy. He and his father Casper “Cap” Kramis used to be in the Culligan business and between the two they had over 100 years of experience providing people with purified water. After years of providing free purified water, the two started Waterco Inc., and all these years later the suggested donation for a gallon of water is just 25 cents. People use the service, a lot, but now the landlord needs the space and Waterco needs to find a new home.
“Truth is, Waterco was never just about the water,” it states on the GoFundMe page. “It is an ongoing social experiment that tests the integrity of every customer who comes to Waterco. Many argue, ‘You can’t trust anyone.’ Waterco argues, trustseveryone to solve a simple equation for themselves: ‘Do I like this service enough to perpetuate it?’ The Waterco philosophy is simple: provide the best product and service you can, and let the customer decide if it’s worth what you’re asking.”
Waterco Inc. needs to be out of its current location, 2945 W. Chinden Blvd., by March 31. Kramis started the Gofundme, hoping to raise $40,000 to buy a shipping container to house the equipment and create a more mobile community friendly service. He said if the goal isn’t reached that they will return donations. People can get more information at the Gofundme page. The page states that, “Laws, enforcement and the taxes they require are superfluous. When a request is reasonable and logical, people willingly support the request without enforcement.”
So how did the donation-based business start? Kramis built some of the first water purifiers and sold a Culligan’s franchise in 1982. Eventually, he built a tiny little spot across from Fairly Reliable Bob’s in 1996. It had a small slit in the door for mail but as people started using the water they also started shoving donations through the slot.
“The money just came in, I wasn’t even asking for anything,” said Kramis. “It just said purified water on the door and after a year or two there was enough money in the slot to buy lunch everyday. I sold a sprinkler business in 1998 and we just started offering purified water out of our current location in 2000.”
Purified water has a number of uses, yet, Kramis said, it’s actually all about the taste.
“I grew up in the Culligan business and I know the public perception is that water tastes bad,” Kramis said. “Here’s why, so no matter where you grow up, whether it be in Egypt, China or different places here, you grow up accustomed to a specific water profile and if you move somewhere else the water just tastes different or ‘bad.’ Purified water tastes good to everyone, no matter where you grew up … it’s the same.”
In January 2022 alone, Waterco provided 12,220 gallons of purified water and people donated $3,138, for an average of $.256 per gallon. Kramis said that he just can’t make the kind of investment that Waterco needs now to move and that’s why he turned to Gofundme. The GoFundMe link has been shared on social media platforms.
Additionally, much of the equipment used is running down and needs to be replaced. Kramis said if he doesn’t raise the goal, Waterco will have to shut down.