Fall wine harvest goes hand in hand with the season as winemakers are bustling to harvest their grapes before the colder temperatures arrive.
Here are some opportunities to explore Idaho wine country before it's too late.
Go on a wine tour
In Idaho, there are several tours to choose from, including:
Snake River Wine Tours, Snake River Valley/Sunnyslope tours. Recently named one of the Best Wine Tours in the Country by USA Today’s 10Best Readers Choice Awards.
Sunnyslope Wine Trail: Sunnyslope tours
Sunshine Wine Tours, Snake River Valley tours
Idaho Wine Tours, LLC, Sunnyslope, Kuna and Urban tours
Winery Seekers, Snake River Valley and downtown Boise tours
Twisted Vine Wine Tours, Northern Idaho/Lewis-Clark AVA tours
The new Vino Camp at Sawtooth Winery opened this summer. This "glamping" experience consists of six eco-friendly, fully-furnished canvas tents with hotel-like amenities nestled between the vines of Sawtooth Winery and Ste. Chapelle Winery. Fall dates are still available.
Local events
- Telaya Thirsty Thursday — Every Thursday through the fall months, Telaya will have local, live music playing and a food truck on site between 5 – 7:30 p.m.
- Fall Farm to Dinner Table at Huston Vineyards — The guest chef for the evening is Chef Zach Greatting from Boise Bite and Brix Catering, who is a Michelin-trained chef and a sommelier from Chicago.
- Indian Creek Winery — Yoga + Wine — An hour of yoga while sipping wine amidst a beautiful atmosphere and a food truck. Purchase tickets in advance. Stay to enjoy live music with Sips n Songs from Noon - 5 p.m.
- Meriwether Cider Co. — Free Trivia Tuesday — Socially-distant trivia night every Tuesday at the Cider House downtown with prizes. Meriwether also does discounted growler fills on Thursdays.
- HAT Ranch — Thirsty Thursdays — Free wine tastings available every Thursday at HAT Ranch Winery in Caldwell, which just won Best of Show in the Idaho Wine Competition.
- Kerry Hill Vineyard Dinner and Wine Pairing — On Oct. 6, visit Kerry Hill for an evening of live music and food and wine pairings with Chef Steve Topple and Sommelier Neil Grant. Tickets available.
- Holesinsky Harvest Party Grape Stomp — Enjoy the latest wines from Holesinsky and get your feet dirty with the wine stomp on Oct. 9. Evans Farmstead Cheese will be around to pair your wine with local charcuterie boards with live entertainment by Aaron Golay. Tickets will be sold at the door.
- Rolling Hills Vineyard Inaugural Harvest Celebration Dinner — Head out to Rolling Hills’ Eagle vineyard on Oct. 9 for a fall evening of food, music and award-wining wines. Tickets are on sale now.
- Kerry Hill ‘Stomp Like Lucy’ fundraiser benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho — Annual grape-stomping event Oct. 16, starting at 11 a.m.
Visit a new winery
- Rolling Hills Vineyard, opened its tasting room in June in Garden City
- Veer Wine Project, opened a tasting room in August in Caldwell
- Sol Invictus Vineyard, a small, veteran-owned, and family-operated estate in the Treasure Valley
- Kindred Vineyards, the newest winery on the Sunnyslope Wine Trail