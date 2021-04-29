BOISE — The Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce, formally established on August 20, 2020, announced in a press release its intention and ongoing efforts to become Idaho’s primary collaborative link for the business community and veterans, military serving, and their families.
“Idaho is one of the most military-friendly states and we are proud we can be a part of creating an even stronger bond between the business community and our veterans and families,” said Dr. Mindi Anderson, Founding Executive Director of the Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce. “The chamber has already forged some very important partnerships and truly
appreciates the positive support the organization is receiving from all Idahoans.”
Anderson says the focus of the chamber is on education, housing for heroes, vet-preneur, workforce transition, and family and wellness services.
The Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce serves veterans by creating wrap-around services and a navigation network hub for veterans, military serving, and their families as a source for education, housing for heroes, vet-preneur, workforce transition, and family and wellness services. The organization bridges the gap by building strong partnerships embedded
within the civilian community through collaboration and connection. Additional information is available on the Internet at www.idahoveterans.org.