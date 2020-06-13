Idaho Trust Bank has created a new Private Bank division, delivering a customized array of services for affluent clients in its two Idaho regions, Idaho Trust Bank announced in a press release, and has selected two to lead lead the division — Joel Hickman and G. Lee Schrack Jr.
“We are highly motivated to continue to deliver and grow our services to our clients and the creation of Idaho Trust Private Bank fits perfectly with those goals,” Thomas Prohaska, chief executive officer and president, said in the press release. “Affluent clients of Idaho Trust Bank can access a customized array of services offered by Idaho Trust Private Bank immediately.”
Joel Hickman will lead the new Private Bank division as president, and will join the company’s board of directors. Hickman previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer for Idaho Trust Bank.
Hickman’s banking career includes over 25 years at Key Bank where he established the Private Banking Department and served as District President for a decade. In addition, he worked at U.S. Bank and Saint Alphonsus Health System in Boise.
Hickman has served on numerous Treasure Valley boards, including the Boise Public School Foundation, the Boise Valley Economic Development Partnership, Boise Art Museum, the American Heart Association, and the Boise State University Athletic Association and Foundation.
“Joel’s depth of understanding about the particular needs of affluent clients is exceptional,” Prohaska said in the release. “We are eager for him to lead this important new division.”
G. Lee Schrack Jr. has been appointed chief banking officer of Idaho Trust Bank, serving clients in Idaho’s Treasure Valley and Panhandle. Schrack previously served as senior vice president of the Commercial Banking Group at Idaho Trust.
Schrack has been with Idaho Trust Bank since 2018, extending a 20-year executive involvement in banking and real estate. He graduated from Boise State in 1995, earning a bachelor’s degree in business management with an emphasis in entrepreneurship. He also was a standout wide receiver for the Broncos.
Schrack started his banking career at First Security Bank in 1999 and then joined LandAmerica Transnation in 2003. He joined TitleOne in 2009, and later became Vice President of Operations and Business Development for NITA Solutions. He subsequently established a seven-year career with Bank of the West, where he served as Regional Manager for the business banking group in the states of Arizona and New Mexico.
Idaho Trust states it specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service with a solid commitment to responsiveness and action. Idaho Trust has full-service banking and wealth management offices in Boise and Coeur d'Alene, as well as a trust office in Las Vegas, offering consumer and business banking, along with private banking and wealth management.
Idaho Trust Bank was founded in 1994 by brothers Daniel and Thomas Prohaska, the lack of personal service and elimination of local decision-making in Idaho banks that were acquired by out-of-state mega-banks.