BOISE—During its meeting held in Island Park this week, the Idaho Travel Council announced it granted $5,867,607 in tourism marketing funding to non-profit organizations through the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program.
Eligible award recipients include nonprofit local and regional tourism development organizations such as chambers of commerce, convention and visitors bureaus and regional travel organizations. Grant recipients use their awarded grant dollars to promote cities, towns, and regions of the state as travel destinations. Program elements are varied, but often include print and digital advertising, videography, brochures, attendance at travel shows, public relations, industry research, and the creation of websites.
“The Idaho travel and tourism industry is a key driver of our economy. We are working together with many stakeholders to rebound in the coming year,” said Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey. “Restarting and growing the tourism industry has a positive impact on communities and businesses across Idaho. Our Commerce Department and the Idaho Travel Council are focused on maximizing our statewide tourism marketing efforts. Our grant program expands awareness of Idaho and influences travel to our state’s incredible destinations.”
This year’s grant award recipients are:
- North Idaho Tourism Alliance, $105,500
- Coeur d’Alene Convention & Visitors Bureau, $728,000
- Post Falls Chamber of Commerce, $76,500
- Greater Sandpoint Chamber of Commerce, $187,000
Visit Lewis Clark Valley, $99,000
- North Central Idaho Travel Assoc, $57,704
- Moscow Chamber of Commerce, $99,000
- Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce DBA Boise CVB, $1,043,644
- Cascade Chamber of Commerce, $72,680
- Nampa Chamber of Commerce, $82,800
McCall Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, $303,356
- Southwest Idaho Travel Assoc., $523,821
- Southern Idaho Tourism, $350,817
- Southeast Idaho High Country Tourism, $125,989
- Greater Pocatello Convention & Visitors Bureau, $156,250
- Bear Lake Valley Convention and Visitor Bureau, $42,500
- Yellowstone Teton Territory, $459,000
- Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, $295,000
- Teton Regional Economic Coalition Inc., $143,000
- Hailey Chamber of Commerce Inc., $93,154
- Lemhi County Economic Development Assoc., $29,000
- Stanley-Sawtooth Chamber of Commerce, $60,637
- Greater Salmon Valley Chamber of Commerce, $2,222
- Challis Chamber of Commerce, $11,000
- Sun Valley Marketing Alliance Inc., $446,000
- Idaho Ski Areas Assoc., $75,400
- Idaho Outfitters & Guides Assoc., $85,500
- Idaho Lodging & Restaurant Assoc., $30,733
- Idaho RV Campgrounds Assoc., $82,400
TOTAL 2020 ITC GRANT AWARDS: $5,867,607Tourism is a $3.7 billion industry in Idaho. Idaho Commerce – Tourism Development activities are funded by a 2% tax paid by travelers, and collected by the state’s hotel, motel, vacation rental and private campground owners. 45% of the funds collected are used for statewide programs targeted to international and domestic travelers, tour operators, travel agents, travel journalists and content creators. Another 45% is distributed back to communities through the grant program. The remaining 10% is used for administration of the Tourism Development division.
Total lodging tax collections for Fiscal Year 2020 reached $13.1 million, reflecting a decline of 3.91% over the previous year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information on the ITC Grant program, or for a complete list of Idaho Travel Council members, go to the website: commerce.idaho.gov.
For a history of the grant awards, go to the website: idahocommerce.force.com.
Idaho Tourism serves to inspire travelers to visit and experience Idaho’s diverse, unique beauty, western culture and history, and outdoor adventure opportunities through engaging, helpful tips, information, and resources. Tourism is Idaho’s third largest Industry and Idaho Tourism is committed to growing Idaho’s economy through targeted, impactful promotions. Go to visitidaho.org to plan your Idaho vacation.