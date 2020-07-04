First posted on BoiseDev.com on July 2, 2020.
Last year, BoiseDev told you about the project to tear down and replace the Idaho Department of Fish and Game HQ on Walnut Street in Boise.
Now, a year later, the project is well underway. The 1950s era former HQ building no longer sits on the site after crews tore it down this spring. Fish and Game said it outgrew the old building and staff spread out to several locations around the area.
A new 3-story building will take the place of the former building. It will take up 72,000 square feet and sit back from Walnut Street. Parking on the site will increase from 195 spaces to 220.
The MK Nature Center which shares the parcel will remain, and stay open during construction.
The new site plan will include a new access corridor from Walnut Street into the MQ Nature Center.
Building leased back
Fish and Game will use a leaseback, with the private Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation developing and building the new HQ. The State of Idaho will then lease the project for 25 years, then can buy the building for $1.
“We looked at numerous options for bringing our team together in a space that best served the hunters, anglers and trappers whose fees pay for department operations,” Idaho Fish and Game Deputy Director Scott Reinecker said. “This is the most fiscally responsible, ending the need to lease additional office space to hold staff, and provide the best value for our sportsmen’s dollars.”
The headquarters sits on a portion of the former Joe Devine Airway Park, also known as Braves Field. The ballpark hosted a number of minor-pro baseball teams from the 1930s-1960s.
The new Idaho Fish and Game HQ at 600 S. Walnut St. should open in 2022.