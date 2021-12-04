BOISE — Idaho Smart Growth announced the 2021 Grow Smart Awards recipients on Friday, Dec. 3 in a press release. There will be a virtual celebration via Zoom of two Grow Smart Awards plus the annual Charles Hummel Award on Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 5 – 6 p.m.
Smart growth strategies help communities bring positive social, environmental and economic benefits to all residents, visitors and local businesses, said the release. Idaho Smart Growth has presented awards to recognize projects, plans and other efforts from around the state that illustrate smart growth across Idaho for the past 17 years. Award nominations are reviewed and selected by a jury of experts for their application of smart growth principles.
This year’s event will feature Mayor Garrett Nancolas, who will share the story of Indian Creek and how it has helped Caldwell rebuild its downtown. The two other award winners will also speak about what motivated their projects and how they overcame challenges during development.
All are welcome to join the celebration and see “what smart growth looks like in Idaho.”
To attend the virtual event RSVP to office@idahosmartgrowth.org to receive the link or call 208-333-8066.
Downtown revitalization and missing middle housing infill describe this year’s Grow Smart Awards.
2019 Award Recipients:
Silver Street is an excellent example of using inPill to provide entry level housing to home buyers. In 2017 Dwell Boise created a compact development with four small, locally pre-built cottage homes on .3 acres in an existing neighborhood, replacing a single family home that had been rundown and vacant for years. These energy efficient homes were designed with affordability in mind. One jury member called Silver Street a “creative addition of density and smaller units.
2nd South Market located in Twin Falls’ Historic Warehouse District creates an active gathering place in downtown through food, history, open space. This renovation and repurposing of an historic warehouse into a public space for Twin Falls residents to enjoy, creates a strong sense of place by preserving a piece of history while brining it into the present. Jury member Jenah Thornborrow, stated that “Twin has struggled to revitalize its downtown. This project utilized history to tell a story.”
Mayor, Garret Nancolas—Charles Hummel Award
This award is given by the Idaho Smart Growth Board of Directors in honor of architect, civic leader and Idaho Smart Growth cofounder Charles Hummel. This year’s Charles Hummel Award is given to Mayor Garrett Nancolas as he steps down after 24 years as Caldwell’s Mayor in recognition of his many year of service to his community and dedication to a smart growth vision and successful revitalization of Caldwell’s downtown.
Idaho Smart Growth is a statewide nonpro4it organization that brings people together to create stronger and healthier communities. For more information about the Grow Smart Awards and Idaho Smart Growth contact 208-333-8066 or go to idahosmartgrowth.org.