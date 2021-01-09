BOISE — Idaho drivers are happy to leave 2020 in the rearview mirror, but lower gas prices have been a welcome sight. According to AAA, the Gem State saw the 5th largest year-over-year price drop at 46 cents per gallon of regular gas. Regional neighbors Arizona, Utah, Wyoming, Colorado and Oregon also made the top ten list, with Arizona posting the biggest savings at 60 cents per gallon.
“After several years of increasing fuel demand, COVID-19 restrictions kept more people working, studying and playing closer to home last year,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “Now that year-end holiday travel is over, we could see demand dip even further, and if crude oil prices hold steady, that combination could lead to cheaper fill-ups in the coming weeks.”
Like their counterparts across the country, Idahoans saw gas prices plummet as stay-home orders were imposed and popular travel destinations closed in the spring. Then restrictions eased in the summer, and gas prices rallied. But Gem State drivers are paying much less than a year ago, and in the final days of 2020, Idaho’s price fell below the national average, where it remains today.
Idaho’s current price for regular is $2.21, which is seven cents less than a month ago, and 45 cents less than a year ago. The U.S. average is $2.26 — 10 cents more than a month ago, but 33 cents less than a year ago. The national average held at $2.25 for 12 days before bumping up by a penny.
Idaho currently has the 26th most expensive gas in the country after several months in the 7th to 9th place-range. Drivers here paid the most to fill up on Jan. 1 last year, at $2.68 per gallon. Prices at the pump reached their lowest point on May 4, when drivers paid $1.80 per gallon.
AAA says that year-end holiday travel was down by at least 25 percent, and according to the Energy Information Administration, U.S. gasoline demand for the last week of December dropped to 8.1 million barrels per day — the lowest demand for that calendar week in 23 years.
Crude oil prices were also extremely volatile in 2020. After beginning the year at over $60 per barrel, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark tumbled as the global economy ground to a halt. Crude prices even fell into the negative for a day in late April before spending a few weeks in the teens. Prices steadily increased in subsequent months before plateauing near $48 per barrel to end the year.
Today, WTI crude oil is trading near $50 per barrel, in part due to news that OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) will not increase production in February.
“The market is feeling a little more hopeful these days, but in the short term, oil and gas prices are going to be very closely related to the successful rollout of COVID vaccines,” Conde said. “We’re still in the early going, but once the vaccine is widely distributed and consumer confidence starts to recover, the floodgates will open. Fuel demand could spike in the spring and summer if people are able to resume their normal travel activity or even a typical work commute.”
Here’s a selection of Idaho gas prices as of 1/5/21:
- Boise — $2.18
- Coeur d’Alene — $2.07
- Franklin — $2.19
- Idaho Falls — $2.15
- Lewiston — $2.33
- Pocatello — $2.22
- Twin Falls — $2.27