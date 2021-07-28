Idaho Public Television announced a partnership with Idaho Children's Trust Fund and Optum Idaho to bring teachers, counselors, and other practitioners a three-part online professional development series centered on the recent documentary, "Resilience: Hope Lives Here." The subject covered is Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and includes abuse, neglect, divorce, and other childhood traumas.
According to Idaho PBS and based on research, unresolved or untreated, these experiences have repercussions into adulthood. The conditions range from high blood pressure and diabetes to depression or a combination of all.
Being a trauma-informed teacher or practitioner is critical because Idaho has the fifth-highest rate in the nation for children who have experienced three or more of the adverse experiences.
"With Idaho being the 5th highest in the nation for children who have suffered three or more ACEs, teachers, and other practitioners must understand what ACEs are, and how to work with children who have suffered trauma," said PBS Education Manager Kari Wardle. "The 'Resilience: Hope Lives Here virtual professional development series will arm teachers, social workers, counselors, and other practitioners with the knowledge and skills they need to understand and help children who have suffered trauma. Participants will learn from professionals in the field and will come away with practical ideas that they can implement in their practice the next day."
Julie Wood and Dennis Woody from Optum Idaho will be guest speakers. Wood serves as the behavioral medical director for Optum Idaho, providing medical oversight to Optum's internal programs and committees. Wood is a board-certified adult psychiatrist, and medicine is her second career. Dennis J. Woody is the senior clinical program consultant for Optum Idaho and served as its clinical director, beginning in 2013. Before joining Optum Idaho, Woody maintained a private pediatric neuropsychology practice focused on adolescents and children with brain injury sequelae, neurobehavioral problems, learning disabilities, and neurodevelopmental issues.
Emmy-award-winning journalist Nicole Sanchez is a television host, reporter, and producer in the Boise and Seattle markets. She is passionate about telling stories that help to improve people's lives. Sanchez is one of the producers and is the writer/narrator for "Resilient Idaho: Hope Lives Here" on Idaho Public Television.
Webinar schedule
All webinars will be 5-7 p.m. virtually via Zoom. The first in the series will focus on self-care and mental wellness on Thursday, Aug. 19; the one is on trauma-informed classrooms Thursday, Sept. 16; the third webinar will feature some hands-on, practical applications and ideas for managing trauma in the classroom on Thursday, Oct. 21.
Idaho PBS offers the webinars to all teachers and practitioners at no cost and will be available for one professional development credit through Idaho State University (additional fee will apply). Registration available on the website at idahoptv.org.