Idaho Labor Seeks Youth in Need of Employment, Career, Education Support
Out-of-school youth between ages 16 and 24 now have numerous opportunities to learn new skills and increase their earnings through apprenticeships, on-the-job and vocational training and much more thanks to a federal program managed by the Idaho Department of Labor.
“Qualified individuals have so many options with this program,” said Keith Whiting, career planner.
Hundreds of young people are already benefitting from the program, with more than 1,000 served during the past two years. The state of Idaho receives annual funding – around $2.8 million in 2021 – in Idaho Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) funds to offer these services.
“It’s a partnership with youth to identify their interests while working together to achieve their career goals.” Whiting said. “The career planner meets with or talks to the individual on a regular basis and helps guide the process as a mentor.”
Labor staff connect qualified youth with:
Education and training resources
Paid work experience
Job search assistance, job and career fairs
Skills testing
Resume writing and interview prep
Support and financial assistance for earning a GED
To be eligible, participants must be:
16-24 years of age
An Idaho resident
Authorized to work in the U.S.
Not attending any school
Job seekers interested in learning more about the program or who wish to speak to a career planner can request an appointment at labor.idaho.gov/training. Walk-in hours and personal appointments with a workforce consultant are now available at more than 50 mobile locations throughout Idaho. To find the nearest location visit labor.idaho.gov/office directory.
