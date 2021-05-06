The Idaho Department of Labor announced in a press release that more than 70 Idaho employers representing a variety of industries will be looking for employees for more than 2,200 jobs at Idaho Labor's All-Star outdoor job fair. It is sponsored in partnership with the city of Caldwell.
The event takes place Wednesday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the GALS Quad softball fields, 4700 Skyway St., in Caldwell.
Participating employers such as Amazon, St. Luke’s and Capitol Distributing are looking for warehouse associates, electrical engineers, certified medical assistants, customer service reps, food plan operators, maintenance technicians, superintendents, fork lift drivers, custodians, landscapers and more.
Most jobs pay between $11 and $29 per hour and include benefits. Some employers are also offering signing bonuses.
Job seekers should bring resumes, have all the information needed to fill out job applications and be prepared to discuss related skills and abilities with employers.
Tips for writing resumes and completing applications can be found in the online guide Maximize Your Job Search.
All participants will be asked to wear a mask and follow CDC guidelines for social distancing.
For a full list of employers, visit 2021 All-Star Hiring Event page on the website: labor.idaho.gov.
Customers with disabilities who need reasonable accommodation to participate should call Labor’s Caldwell local office at (208) 364-7781. To access the Idaho Relay Service for the deaf and hard of hearing, dial 711.