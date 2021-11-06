MERIDIAN – Over 50 companies will be hiring at the Idaho Job & Career Fair on Nov. 16, according to a press release. This free job fair will be held from 2 – 6 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott in South Meridian. If you are looking for a career change, interested in a different industry, or seeking new employment, this is a great way to connect with a wide variety of employers, said the release.Companies will be recruiting for entry-level through experienced positions in customer service, law enforcement, construction, healthcare, manufacturing, administration, social services, sanitation, engineering, finance, hospitality, shipping/receiving, communications, retail, fish processing, education, sales, caregiving, technician, transportation and many more. A variety of work schedules will be available to explore from full-time to part-time, weekday to weekend, and different hourly shifts. In addition, a number of community partners will be available to discuss educational and training opportunities.
Bring resumes, prepare your elevator pitch and questions for the companies, and “dress to impress!” Register at IdahoCareerFair.com for a contact-less registration and to view the participating companies.
Companies interested in recruiting at the Idaho Job & Career Fair, may contact IBL Events at 208-376-0464, info@ibleventsinc.com.