We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
NAMPA — A vast assortment of job opportunities will be available to explore at the Idaho Job & Career Fair 2-6 p.m. on Aug. 4th at the Nampa Civic Center.
According to a press release about the event, you'll be able to connect with 70 companies in one location to discover multiple career opportunities that best fit your interests.
Also avialable: free workshops to assist with job seeking.
1:30 p.m. — How to Find a Good Employer in Today’s Market, Rob Graham, Express Employment Professionals
2:30 p.m. — Preparing for your Interview, Stacy Harshman, Career Management Coach, at Your Fulfilling Life
3:30 p.m. — Job Hunting: Getting Comfortable with the Uncomfortable, Austin Plew, Atlas Staffing,Inc
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
4:30 p.m. — COVID Comeback — Five Tips for Getting Back to Work, Pamela Kleibrink Thompson, Recruiter/Career Coach
Companies will be offering a wide variety of full-time and part-time positions, as well as training resources, in every discipline from sales to manufacturing, finance, transportation, laborers, technicians and engineering to caregiving, administration, construction, hospitality, corrections to trades, healthcare, customer service and more.
Job seekers of all experience levels are encouraged to attend. Register for the job fair in advance at IdahoCareerFair.com for a contact-less registration and to view the participating companies.
Companies interested in recruiting at the Idaho Job & Career Fair, may contact IBL Events at 208-376-0464, info@ibleventsinc.com.