MERIDIAN — The Idaho Job & Career Fair on Saturday, Oct. 16 features more than 50 companies. Opportunities will be available to explore a new career path, seek employment, or discover the variety of industries offering multiple job opportunities, according to a press release about the event. The free job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S.
Hundreds of career opportunities in a wide variety of disciplines will be available, including healthcare, communications, manufacturing, law enforcement, retail, administration, transportation, laborers, engineering, trades, caregiving, construction, warehouse, and more. A wide range of full-time, part-time, educational and training opportunities, varying work schedules, and entry-level to experienced positions will be available.
The following free workshops will also be available to assist with the job seeking experience.
10:30 a.m. — Job Hunting: Getting Comfortable with the Uncomfortable, Austin Plew, Atlas Staffing Inc.
11:30 a.m. — Preparing for your Interview, Stacy Harshman, Career Management Coach at Your Fulfilling Life
12:30 p.m. — How to Find a Good Employer in Today’s Market, Rob Graham, Express Employment Professionals
Bring plenty of resumes and dress for success, said the release. Register at www.IdahoCareerFair.com for a contact-less registration and to view the participating companies.