BOISE, Idaho — Stoel Rives LLP announced the finalists in the 2021 Idaho Innovation Awards. The awards are presented by Stoel Rives LLP, Trailhead and the Idaho Technology Council (ITC), with support from Deloitte. The Innovation Awards program recognizes the state’s vibrant innovation community — from emerging to established companies — and its breakthrough creations. The finalists and winners will be recognized at a virtual event on October 21, 2021.
The state’s premier business innovation awards program, the Idaho Innovation Awards recognize groundbreaking accomplishments in five categories. The 2021 finalists are:
- Commercialized Innovation of the Year
- HP Smart Device by Hewlett Packard
- Prompt Pay by Idaho Information Consortium LLC
- Sapidyne-Kin Ex A Tech by Sapidyne
- Consumer Product of the Year
- Settra Series Duffle Backpack by Monarch LLC
- sticNstac- Releasable cable/wire holder by SticNstac
- Wouche Away Prebiotic Hydrating Personal Cleanser by Glyociome, LLC
- Early-Stage Innovation of the Year
- Consequence-driven Cyber informed Engineering (CCE) by Idaho National laboratory
- GLASS by Idaho National Laboratory
- Nucleic Acid Memory Institute (NAM) by Will Hughes, Boise State University
- Innovative Company of the Year
- Continuous Composites
- Natural Intelligence Systems Inc.
- VisitPay
- Innovator of the Year
- Bill Avey, Hewlett Packard
- Norris Krueger
- Pribhat Tripathy, Idaho National Laboratory
Nominations, submitted between April 12 and June 30, 2021, were judged by a selection committee composed of leaders from Idaho’s business and technology sectors. Votes were tallied by accountants at Deloitte.
The Idaho Innovation Awards, which Stoel Rives first organized and hosted in 2006, has recognized some of the most promising and successful Idaho companies, products, science and technology advancements, and professionals. Due to the pandemic and public health concerns, the Idaho Innovation Awards took a pause for the 2020 season, but Idaho’s business resiliency was still celebrated through uncertain times in a “Resilience Showcase” held during the ITC’s virtual Hall of Fame event on October 27, 2020. Companies featured included:
• Continuous Composites
• Cradlepoint
• Farm Bureau
• HP
• IDLA
• Idaho National Laboratory
• Intermountain 3D
• Red Aspen
• Idaho Central Credit Union
• Saalt
• Scentsy
• SMHeuristics
This year, Jack Hand, past CEO and Chairman of Power Engineers and Tom Mueller, CEO of Impulse Space Propulsion and founding member of SpaceX, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.