The Idaho Humanities Council, the statewide nonprofit organization devoted to enhancing public awareness, appreciation, and understanding of the humanities in Idaho, announced in a press release it has awarded $40,057 in grants to organizations. Nineteen awards include twelve Major Grants for public humanities programs six Opportunity Grants, and one Teacher Incentive Grant. The grants were supported in part by funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Idaho Humanities Council’s Endowment for Humanities Education.
MAJOR GRANTS ($33,557)
- Following a Dream: The Foote Legacy in the Old West
Foote Park Project, Boise, was awarded $2,177 for a for a summer teacher institute serving the Treasure Valley. The program will explore Mary Hallock Foote and Arthur DeWint Foote and their work. The Project Director is Janet Worthington.
- Hemingway Literary Center: Common Ground Readers
Boise State University, Boise, was awarded $1,100 to bring in speakers for their summer literary discussion program held by the Hemingway Literary Center. The readings and discussions will explore the theme of Curdled Passions: Singular Communities. The Project Director is Cheryl Hindrichs.
- Leaded: Research and Development for Documentary Film
Sixty-Four Films, Pullman, Washington, was awarded $1,660 to facilitate the creation of a documentary focused on the lead poisoning within the Silver Valley. The film looks to reframe and enrich the conversation around lead toxicity in children to understand its lifelong and generational impacts on these adult survivors. The Project Director is Benjamin Shors.
- Plants and Animals of the Lemhi Valley
Sacajawea Interpretive, Cultural & Educational Center, Salmon, was awarded $5,000 to purchase panels to accompany their new exhibit. The exhibit will focus on aspects ranging from the environment to interactions between the Lewis and Clark Expedition and the Agaidika Shoshone, along with the history of Agaidika Shoshone presence in the area. The Project Director is Suzy Avey.
- Yo Tambien, he estado aqui
Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho, Nampa, was awarded $5,000 to support a mural and associated programming showcasing the Hispanic story in Idaho territory to present. The entire project will highlight the Hispanic early migrant journey and the major contributions to Idaho history, culture, and economy. The Project Director is Corrine Tafoya Fisher.
- Increasing Access to Boise Art Museum’s Exhibitions
Boise Art Museum, Boise, was awarded $4,570 for tactile reproductions of exhibit pieces and to record a guide available via cell phone for their upcoming exhibit, Many Wests. The goal of this is to increase access beyond the ADA requirements to communities with sensory issues or disabilities. The Project Director is Melanie Fales.
- 2021 Idaho’s Heritage Conference — Traveling Speakers’ Stipends
Foundation for Idaho History, Boise, was awarded $2,400 to bring in six speakers from across Idaho and out-of-state to the Idaho Heritage Conference in Pocatello this fall. The conference will include five guided tours and twenty-eight breakout sessions. Topics include Archaeology and Anthropology, History, Museums, Preservation, Culture, and the Heritage of Idahoan. The Project Director is Lyn Moore.
- Creative Culture Beats
Boise Hive, Boise, was awarded $3,000 for season two of their podcast. The project will bring in Idaho musicians of diverse backgrounds to record an original song and discuss the cultural influences on the song. There will also be a focus on Black and Latino communities for this season. The Project Director is Greg Bowman.
- Songs to Sing and Tales to Tell
Boundary County Historical Society, Bonners Ferry, was awarded $2,000 to help preserve music and oral histories unique to Boundary County. These stories and songs will help continue the cultural heritage while also engaging the public on folk music. The Project Director is Dottie Gray.
- Elk City Mining News microfilms access and replication — 9 rolls
Elk City Area Alliance, Elk City, was awarded $2,250 to purchase 9 rolls of the Elk City Mining News published between 1903 and 1910. The rolls will be replicated and digitized. This will help increase access to the history and heritage of Elk City and the surrounding area. The Project Director is Jamie Edmondson.
- Historic Sandpoint City Hall Displays
Music Conservatory of Sandpoint, Sandpoint, was awarded $1,400 to install permanent displays showcasing the stories who worked within the old city hall. The city hall also served as the fire station, police station, and other roles. These displays will be accompanied with open houses as a kickoff. The Project Director is Karin Wedemeyer.
- The Creators
Discover Your Northwest Lolo Pass Visitors Center, Seattle, Washington, was awarded $3,000 to create two 15-minute video segments about Nimiipuu culture. One video will focus on the relationship between the people and Camas plant while the other will focus on the history/culture of the Nimiipuu people. The Project Director is Colleen Mathisen.
OPPORTUNITY GRANTS ($5,500)
- A Free Online Reading by Surel’s Place May Writer-in-Residence Dawn Dorland
Surel’s Place Inc, Garden City, was awarded $500 for the Surel’s Place Writer-in-Residence for the month of May 2021, Dawn Dorland, to read excerpts from her debut novel Econoline, followed by an opportunity for questions and discussion with the audience. The Project Director is Jodi Eichelberger.
- “Himyuupihimyuuce, we call each other relatives.”
Wisteqneemit, Lapwai, was awarded $1,000 for programming and cultural speakers focused on the Annual Joseph Days in Joseph, OR (July 27 – August 1, 2021) and the renaming ceremony of the historic Spalding Allen Collection. This year will be commemorating the 75th annual event which has always included the Nez Perce people. The unique difference for this year is significant in that there is also a healing process with the return of the Nez Perce descendants of those who were exiled in 1877. The Project Director is Ann McCormack.
- Priest Lake Heritage Speakers Series
Priest Lake Museum Association, Coolin, was awarded $1,000 for a series of speakers focusing on the history Priest Lake and its context in the large picture. Speakers include Keith Petersen and Jack Nisbet. These events will take place mid-July 2021. The Project Director is Kris Runberg Smith.
- Wallace District Mining Museum Touch Screen Displays
Wallace District Mining Museum, Wallace, was awarded $1,000 for touch screen displays to be incorporated into permanent display areas. These digital displays will use photos, stories, and even music in some areas to help enhance the experience. The Project Director is Tammy Copelan.
- Barnard Stockbridge Museum Touch Screen Displays
Barnard Stockbridge Museum, Wallace, was awarded $1,000 for touch screen displays to be incorporated into permanent display areas. These digital displays will help showcase over 200,000 photos. The Project Director is Tammy Copelan.
- McCall History Cycling Tour — Cambium Peeled Tree Presentation
City of McCall, McCall, was awarded $1,000 to host two cycling tours of historically significance locations to McCall. Nakia Williamson of the Nez Perce Tribe will also discuss the history and significance of cambium tree peeling. The Project Director is Delta James.
TEACHER INCENTIVE GRANT ($1,000)
- Books for the Bells for Books Bookmobile
Garden City Library Foundation, Garden City, was awarded $1,000 for new books for the Garden City Bells for Books Bookmobile. The Project Director is Suzy Cavanagh.
The Idaho Humanities Council is a nonprofit organization, whose mission is to “deepen understanding of the human experience by connecting people with ideas.” For more information about the IHC, visit idahohumanities.org.