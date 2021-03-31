BOISE — Rafanelli & Nahas, the developers of 11th & Idaho, downtown Boise’s new nine-story office building, announced in a press release that Idaho First Bank, a full-service state-chartered community bank established in October 2005, will open this summer in the 11th & Idaho building.
Todd Cooper, president of Idaho First Bank, explained why the bank chose 11th & Idaho for its Boise operations. “The new Idaho First Bank location on the Sixth floor of the 11th & Idaho building is consistent with our Idaho-first mission," he said. "Since our inception, Idaho First Bank has placed a high priority on the unique lifestyle of Idaho’s people, communities and businesses. Opening an office in Boise’s most stunning office building is a win for everyone involved — our team, our clients and the community.”
Idaho First Bank serves the greater southwest Idaho communities with four additional branches located in New Meadows, Ketchum, and Eagle. Idaho First Bank plans to welcome clients at its new location in the summer of 2021, and will continue teller-banking operations at its current location at 12th & Idaho, just one block away from the 11th & Idaho building.
Idaho First Bank chose Laurie Reynoldson to represent them in the selection of the new office location. Reynoldson is an office brokerage specialist with TOK Commercial and focuses on tenant representation and site selection work for companies including Saint Alphonsus, Bish’s RV, and United Site Services.
The new bank location will include a rooftop deck, a lobby featuring a digital display of Idaho videography, and eight floors of Class A office space. The project, designed by the internationally-recognized architectural firm, Perkins & Will, was built by ESI Construction.
Leasing for 11th & Idaho’s retail and office space is facilitated by TOK Commercial. Interested parties can learn more about available leasing opportunities on the property’s website: 11idaho.com. TOK Commercial, with offices in Idaho Falls, Boise and Twin Falls, is a full service commercial real estate company.