Centurion Engineers announced in a press release its 100th anniversary as a full-service engineering, surveying, and planning consulting firm serving the state of Idaho and the Western United States.
Centurion Engineers, Inc. (formerly B & A Engineers) is known for engineering excellence with expertise in numerous residential, commercial, and industrial projects including wastewater management systems, water systems, irrigation systems, storm water drainage, construction, and land planning.
Centurion Engineers has a history of engineering excellence beginning in 1921 when Raymond J. Briggs established the firm as a sole proprietorship. His son Carlyle W. Briggs became a principal member in 1947 and the company name changed to Briggs & Associates. In 1970 Raymond Briggs retired and Carlyle & Maxine Briggs became the owners and continued the firm’s engineering services under the Briggs & Associates name. In 1978 the members of Briggs & Associates incorporated, and the name was shortened to B&A Engineers, Inc. As a tribute to the firm’s 100-year long history and to all its former owners, the firm changed the name to Centurion Engineers, Inc. effective October 1, 2021.
“We are very proud of our 100-year history in business,” says Joe Canning, owner. “It is a testament to the dedicated efforts of all the owners and employees over the last 100 years and to our quality engineering services—from our early days in civil and mining engineering to our current emphasis in civil engineering and surveying.”
