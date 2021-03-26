“Drawings for the Curious Observer,” a new book by Oleta Corry, of Driggs, Idaho, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc..
A press release about the book announced it contains drawings that represent nature and fantasy. “Enjoy the intricate artwork by Oleta Corry in times of boredom, inspiration, or thoughtfulness,” the release said.
A dimensional artist for most of her life, the drawings for Corry’s book are just a few of the working ideas behind the projects that have been created over the decades, said the release. Now in her 70s, Corry is still creating multimedia pieces for clients and her own pleasure. It is her hope that this coloring book inspires creativity and brings enjoyment to those that open these pages.
“Drawings for the Curious Observer” is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $8. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2158-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information go to: dorrancepressroom.com or the online bookstore at: bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.