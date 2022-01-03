First posted on BoiseDev.com Dec. 29, 2021.It’s the question we get more than just about any other inquiry: When will the Boise area get an In-N-Out Burger?
The California-based chain of burger-shakes-fries-Coke restaurants has been slowly expanding.It will soon open a location in Logan, Utah — which will bring the chain a little bit closer.It also operates a store in Salem, Oregon.
The answer still isn’t “soon,” but an In-N-Out executive did tell us plans are in the works, and could happen in the next five years. They told KBOI2 in November of 2021 that they were officially negotiating for sites.
Early planning for In-N-Out Boise
“While we are still in the earliest planning stages, we do anticipate serving Double-Doubles in Boise in the not-too-distant future,” In-N-Out VP of Operations Denny Warnick told BoiseDev in an email.
But In-N-Out Boise is on the radar.
“We’re grateful to hear frequently from loyal customers in Idaho who wish to have their own In-N-Out Burger nearby,” Warnick said. “Our President, Lynsi Snyder, has given us a five-year goal to turn that thoughtful feedback into reality.”
“We’ll meet that goal, and we’re looking forward to joining the wonderful community there.”
In-N-Out has developed a ravenous following with fresh beef and a limited and slowly-growing footprint, which makes visiting a location part of many tourist’s itinerary in place like Las Vegas or Southern California. The restaurant operates a drive-thru, as well as dine-in service. Its limited menu focuses on burgers, fries, shakes and Coke products — and little else.
The privately held chain is owned by the Snyder family. Company president Lynsi Snyder is the granddaughter of founders Harry and Esther Snyder. At age 35, she gained a controlling interest in In-N-out, and currently operates the chain of about 350 stores.
