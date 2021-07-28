ICOM

The Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine.

 File photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


MERIDIAN — The Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine announced in a press release it welcomed its fourth cohort of student doctors to campus on Wednesday, July 28, marking the start of the 2021-22 academic year.

The Class of 2025 is comprised of 162 students from across the United States — 20 of whom hail from Idaho and 35 from across ICOM’s five-state target region which includes Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota.

ICOM’s fourth cohort of aspiring physicians are among some of the first medical students in the nation making their return to campus for in-person learning after the COVID-19 pandemic required a shift to virtual learning during the previous academic year.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments