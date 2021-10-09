BOISE — Idaho Central Credit Union announced in a press release its 43rd branch is now open. The branch is located at 8150 W. Ustick Road in Boise.
The branch was built “to meet the banking needs of ICCU’s growing membership in the Treasure Valley,” according to the release. The building is more than 7,600 square feet with two drive-thru lanes with high-definition 15-inch screens, to accommodate in-person transactions.
The location has multiple offices, six teller stations, four financial service stations, and a large waiting area. In the lobby, a kiosk is available for members to browse accounts online and learn about available banking tools. iPads are also accessible for members to use while opening accounts, signing documents, and registering for online banking. Safe deposit boxes are also available.
“Idaho Central is proud to lead the way in finding environmentally friendly solutions while building new branches,” said the release. The “modern design” of the building includes tall windows and ceilings to allow more natural light into the core of the building. There is also an enhanced HVAC system, energy-efficient windows, lighting controls, and LED lighting, making the branch “one of the most energy efficient branches ICCU has ever built,” said the release.
From now through Nov. 30, members who visit the new branch can be entered to win a 2021 CAN-AM Maverick. For more information call 800-456-5067.