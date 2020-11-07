MERIDIAN — Idaho Central Credit Union announced in a press release it has partnered with Ball Ventures Ahlquist to build a 125,000-square-foot, five-story office building at the corner of Eagle and Overland roads. The new state-of-the-art building opened in October and will house several departments including a call center, training areas, mortgage officers, commercial officers and wealth management.
ICCU will occupy half of the first floor and all of the 4th and 5th floors. The rest of the land will continue to be developed by local contractors and leased out to medical office buildings, a hotel, retail, restaurants and an outdoor driving range.
The new building sports a very modern design with large windows, LED lighting and high efficiency HVAC. The décor will give tribute to the popular Farmstead Corn Maze that was previously on the property, which has now moved 10 miles south to Kuna.
One department that will be growing in the new location is the Private Client department. While ICCU has been developing these services in recent years at their Vista Avenue location, the Eagle View Landing office will be the headquarters for helping Treasure Valley members with their more complex financial needs, the release said.
“This project has been an exciting part of our continued growth in the Treasure Valley,” said Kent Oram, CEO of ICCU. “We are thrilled to provide a beautifully constructed, consolidated space for our team members to serve our members. It will mirror our corporate culture and core values.”
Idaho Central was organized as a state-chartered credit union in 1940. The credit union’s administrative office is located in Chubbuck, Idaho. Idaho Central has over 1,375 employees serving over 420,000 members with 40 locations throughout the state and over $6.3 billion in assets. Idaho Central is a fullservice, federally-insured financial institution. For more information, visit ICCU.com.