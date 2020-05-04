Originally posted on BoiseDev on April 28.In one of the most tumultuous times in the hospitality industry in decades, one local entrepreneur decided this would be a good time to launch a new restaurant: Biscuit & Hogs.
Boomer Godsill grew up around the Sunrise Cafe chain owned by his family. Since taking over as owner last fall, he’s looked at a way to push the concept into new areas.
Then, the COVID-19 pandemic began to impact Idaho. Restaurant dining rooms closed. Takeout became the norm.
‘Make a statement’ with Biscuit & HogsGodsill decided to take a concept he’d been working on — and launch.
“I said, ‘To hell with it, let’s get it up and running and take it to the public,’” Godsil said. “I’m a third-generation legacy owner of the Sunrise Cafe. Biscuit and Hogs is my passion. It’s my chance to make a statement.”
That statement is an amped up Idaho-themed all-day brunch menu. Biscuit French toast. A bacon, egg and potato dish called The Hog. Avocado toast with a huckleberry yogurt parfait.
For now, Biscuit and Hogs is entirely a ghost restaurant – order online and the food will come to you, either directly, or through platforms like Door Dash and Uber Eats. Two locations will serve food out of existing Sunrise Cafe kitchens in Boise and Meridian. But after the dining room restrictions subside, Godsil plans to pull the sheet off the ghost and launch a brick and mortar store.
“Our goal is to convert the (Sunrise Cafe on Overland in Meridian) into a Biscuit and Hogs,” he said. “I don’t know of any concept like this with a kind of gastropub feel. TVs playing sports — kind of that sports bar atmosphere a little bit.”
The other five Original Sunrise Cafe locations will remain the same once dining rooms reopen.
‘Breakfast places are the same’He thinks there is a sameness to many breakfast joints — his included.
“Breakfast places are the same across the board. We serve the same style and type of items as the Griddle and Joe Mama’s and IHOP and Denny’s. Biscuit and Hogs is more artisan. A lot more goes into every dish as far as the prep work.”
He said the B&H offerings will tend toward the higher end, with hand-cut bacon, custom-grind beef and more.
While he hopes people will try Biscuit & Hogs via delivery, he wants them to know that the in-person offering will be even better.
“Hopefully the people that order through Uber Eats and Door Dash understand it doesn’t do the food justice. It’s going to be sitting in a box for at least 20 minutes no matter what. It’s still above a lot of places.”
Godsil is excited about the menu — even if his waistline isn’t.
“I’ve eaten the burgers in the past six days, and I’m supposed to be on a diet … it’s phenomenal stuff.”
‘Need to be Idahoans’He said with his Sunrise Kitchens running below capacity, now was the right time to launch the new concept.
“It hasn’t crossed my mind if this is a good time or not,” Godsil said. “I’ve lost a ton of money. I kept all my managers and a lot of staff. But we still need to be Idahoans and go after things and can’t let this hold us down and find things to make this work, that’s the goal.”