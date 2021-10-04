DO NOT DUPLICATELast year, we told you about the ground breaking of a new Puerto Rican restaurant opening in Garden City.
After a year of building and getting ready, Wepa! — a Spanish word used in Puerto Rico to express joy and celebration — opened its doors on Friday.
“I am so excited. It’s been a labor of love for over a year getting it ready,” restaurant owner Art Robinson said. “I am so glad to finally be here. We have had so much support from so many people in the community.”
According to Robinson, this is the first and only Puerto Rican restaurant not only in the Boise area – but in Idaho. The menu includes dishes influenced from a mix of Spanish, Taino Indian and Afro-Caribbean food.
In addition to an indoor dining room, there will be seating on a street level patio as well as a rooftop patio and bar.
Five percent of the restaurant’s net profits will be sent to the Hurricane Maria relief fund. The money will be used to help families build new roofs. In 2017, the category five storm left catastrophic damage and killed nearly 3,000 people.
“I can’t wait to bring some Puerto Rican culture to the Treasure Valley while helping address the needs of this beautiful island in the Caribbean,” Robinson said.
Starting Friday, Wepa! will be open from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 175 E. 35th St, between Chinden and the Greenbelt.
For updates and more information, you can follow Wepa Cafe’s Instagram Page or website.