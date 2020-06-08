First posted on BoiseDev.com on June 4.In November, 2018, BoiseDev broke word of a massive, unprecedented project: The VillaSport gym/spa/bar/restaurant/social club at Eagle and Ustick roads in Meridian.
After getting initial approvals, the project sat quiet for months. Now, developers hope to get a building permit to start work on the project.
The permit, valued at $2.485 million, would transform most of the empty lot into a 114,300 square foot complex with an almost-dizzying array of features.
The chain currently has opened or is working on locations in Oregon, California, Texas and Colorado.
What’s included
- Pools
Outdoor family pool with two 26’ waterslides, 25-yard lap pool, private cabanas, play structure, and large seating area. The outdoor pool area will also have a poolside cafe with chair service and whirlpool.
A second, separate outdoor pool with 25-yard lap lanes will be available for adults only. This area will have an additional whirlpool, plus private cabanas, firepit, and bar.
Inside, two more pools are planned — plus separate whirlpools located with the locker room facilities.
- Food & Drink
A poolside bar, plus a separate indoor cafe. The cafe will feature coffee, smoothies, snacks, and meals. The Portland-area location features flatbreads, quesadillas and breakfast sandwiches.
- Fitness
120 weight machines.
Free weight floor.
Circuit training.
180 group classes per week, including Zumba, Pilates, barre and yoga.
NBA-regulation basketball facility with a cushioned wood floor. The space will feature league play, plus volleyball, indoor soccer and pickleball.
Spa
Massage rooms, body treatments, facials, waxing, spray tanning, manicures and pedicures.
Couples services, ladies nights and “Manicures with Mommy.”
While much of the club will be for members, the spa facility will offer services to the general public, according to the permit application materials.
- Kids
Indoor and outdoor area for kids.
Art & dance studios.
Quiet room for infants.
Toddler area.
Indoor play tower.
Sports court.
Outdoor play area.
Childcare.
Day camps.
- Events
VillaSport plans a wide array of events, including pinewood derby, daddy/daughter dance, egg hunt, breakfast with Santa and more.
- Parking
Space for 567 cars is proposed.
City council’s approval“VillaSport is a resort-style athletic club and spa offering a unique combination of luxury amenities and the finest state-of-the-art equipment and programs for the entire family,” VillaSport representatives wrote in an application with the City of Meridian. “VillaSport offers a concierge approach to member service with a full calendar of fitness, sports, social, and educational programs and events for all ages.”
Meridian’s City Council approved the project in April of 2019. The project required a conditional use permit to operate from 4 a.m.to midnight. A number of neighbors listed concerns about the project, including noise and traffic. Ultimately the council approved the project after the applicant made some minor changes to landscaping and outdoor operation hours.