First posted on BoiseDev on Dec. 14
An Oregon developer hopes to convert a hotel along the Boise River into “efficiency” studio apartments.
An entity controlled by Oregon homebuilder Sean Keys bought the Cottonwood Suites property earlier this year. The entity, STK Hosford South is listed as the owner of an application with the city of Boise to convert the existing hotel rooms, meeting rooms, and other spaces into small studio units.
“My client (The Prospect LLC) is proposing to convert all existing 111 rooms, plus one manager’s apartment, the breakfast room, and a meeting room, into efficiency studio apartments,” Erik Hagen with Erik Hagen Architecture wrote in an application letter. “he work will include cleaning up, refinishing, and new paint to match existing on the exterior of the building.”
Though the application and property records list STK Hosford South as the owner, Hagen’s application letter indicates he is working with Fortify Holdings of Portland. Fortify specializes in refurbishing “old properties and (building) new communities from the ground up. With valued partners, we transform neglected communities into accessible, safe, and affordable homes.”
Apartments in current hotel rooms
Plans indicate the current 111 hotel rooms will become apartment units, with one additional hotel-room sized unit, three double units, and three accessible units, for a total of 118 apartments. Plans show the hotel rooms would see a partial dividing wall added to split the space into a living area with a small kitchenette and an area for a double bed. The existing bathrooms would also be upgraded. Each apartment would also feature the current balcony or patio space.
An on-site washer/dryer area is provided, and the existing pool area would remain.
“Overall, the intent is to improve all aspects of the existing structures and site, (and) to make the units desirable and to bring the property back to use as part of the greater community,” Hagen wrote.
Potential rates for the apartments are not disclosed in the application materials.
The hotel building dates back to 1974 according to property records. For decades, the building was used by the Shilo Motel, later known as Shilo Inn & Suites. The hotel became the Cottonwood Suites in 2014. A small fire broke out in October 2000. The hotel is closed.
The project at the Cottonwood would join proposals for Whitewater, The Fletcher, and another concept at 27th and Fairview. If all four are built it would add more than 800 apartments in the west downtown area.