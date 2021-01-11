First posted on BoiseDev.com on JANUARY 7, 2021As we enter 2021, a number of high-profile projects could sprout up in the Meridian area this coming year.
Here’s where the projects stand:
Orchard Park/ WinCo Foods
Located at Chinden Boulevard and Linder Road, the Boise-based grocery store WinCo is still only one of two tenants announced for Orchard Park. The other, a new branch for the Meridian Library.
Orchard Park will have a variety of buildings that include retail buildings, fast food and office space. The project was formerly known as Linder Village before a name change last year.
Construction is underway on the Winco Foods location, but an opening date has not yet been announced.
Topgolf?
Topgolf, a golf venue made for socializing, has locations in several big cities including Salt Lake. In 2019 the company announced its plans on expanding to smaller cities.
As BoiseDev first reported in 2019, A Topgolf-style venue is slated for the Eagle View Landing development at Eagle Road and I-84 in Meridian according to plans.
But neither developer Ball Ventures Ahlquist or Topgolf itself has confirmed the project or given a timeline. But an announcement could come in 2021.
VillaSport
In 2020, BoiseDev reported that VillaSport is moving forward on Eagle Road and Ustick Road.
The VillaSport complex developers were working on attaining a $2.485 million permit. The complex that is a gym, spa, bar, restaurant and social club would stand at 114,300 square feet.
The developers requested the permit in June 2020. Requests for comment from VillaSport on the status of the project went unanswered.