Employees in the Treasure Valley are invited to nominate their company for an Idaho Press Top Workplaces award.
The Idaho Press has launched a new partnership with Energage, a national organization that runs the Top Workplaces award program in 55 markets. The program reaches more than 2 million employees at 7,000 organizations each year.
“On behalf of the team at Energage, I am proud to announce that Idaho Press is joining our growing Top Workplaces network,” said Dan Kessler, president and chief operating officer of Energage. “Through our work with Idaho Press, we will be able to celebrate the organizations across the Treasure Valley that have gone above and beyond by putting their people first. Beyond that, we will give employers — many that have gone through so much change this past year — the opportunity to gain valuable insights for growth.”
The Idaho Press Top Workplaces program is accepting nominations through March 26 at idahopress.com/nominate. Any organization in the Treasure Valley with 35 or more employees is eligible to participate. Recipients of the Idaho Press Top Workplaces awards are scheduled to be announced in October.
Organizations that participate in the Top Workplaces program receive data-based insights from a confidential employee engagement survey, administered by Energage, that allows them to stand out as an employer of choice, increase employee engagement, attract and retain talent, and transform culture.
“Now more than ever, organizations across our region deserve to be recognized for putting people first,” said Matt Davison, president and publisher of the Idaho Press. “We are thrilled to work with Energage to make that possible though the Top Workplaces program.”