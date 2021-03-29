FIRST POSTED ON BOISEDEV.COM ON MARCH 22, 2021As the saying goes, you’ll find it at Fred Meyer.
Or, well. Near it anyway.
Construction crews started work on the Mountain View Townhomes behind the Fred Meyer on Chinden Boulevard earlier this year.
According to records filed with the City of Garden City, Hale Development will build 61 townhomes on the 7-acre site with Fred Meyer roughly to the north and the Settlers Canal roughly to the south. Each will include its own lot and will be sold to individual owners.
The project, initially approved in 2019, saw changes in 2020 before starting, bringing it down from 72 townhomes to the current 61. A large retaining wall will go in along the bench and canal along the Mountain View Dr. rim to allow for the project.
The three-story townhomes will generally include a garage on the ground floor, living space and kitchen on the second level, and two bedrooms on the third. Some include balconies. They will be configured in buildings with two or three units attached together.
Developer David Hale worked with Kroger Co. to add a pedestrian access from the townhomes to the store location, as well as an emergency access point.
“The location of the site I feel is an amenity in relation to being in walking distance to the Fred Meyer for future buyer’s shopping needs,” Hale wrote to Kroger — which owns Fred Meyer.
The main access to the new Mountain View Townhomes project will come from an extension of 53rd St, which ultimately connects to Chinden Boulevard.
The project will also include a picnic area, outdoor gym and plaza area with seating. The site will include 122 parking spaces for the townhomes, plus an additional 37 for guests. The application says that is six more than required.