23 years ago Laurie drove into Nampa, a single mother with six of her 12 children. A stranger in a strange land? How would she provide for her children in this new land?
Fortunately she had a loving sister here in Nampa: Pam. Pam welcomed them all right in. Thanks, Pam!
Laurie was adamant about providing for her own. She sought employment immediately where they needed “people-people:” Saint Alphonsus’s hospital. Laurie was offered a starting position as a “transporter” on the spot. She started that day.
Because she loves work and loves working with others, Laurie was soon promoted. She became the unit secretary/receptionist in The Cameo Suite (Saint Al’s mammogram facility) where she worked for the next 11 years.
When Saint Alphonsus built their new hospital on Garrity, Laurie was again promoted as their “administrative assistant” in the radiology facility ... for the next 11 years.
Every step was a wonderment to her, always with acclamations from her supervisors. Her warmth for fellow employees and patients made her an indispensable member of Saint Al’s medical family.
Everyone was family to Laurie, whether a distraught patient or a grumpy-having-a-bad-day visitor; even with the mandates for face masks, she always found a way to make a bad situation better — an engaging smile, and a captivating twinkle in her eyes. Difficult patients often became friends.
Always pleasant. Always helpful. Saint Al’s loss is her family’s gain.
Eighteen years ago Laurie found Dale and swept him off his feet. Something about his lack of resistance to engaging smiles ... and there was the twinkle thing, too. He had no chance. They were married. (No regrets ... ever). He also had children (six grown). They now share fifty-plus wonderful grandchildren ... scattered here and there across this great country, coast to coast.
For Laurie, that’s what retirement is all about: Memorizing all those names so each grandchild knows they are the most important, ever.
God has granted Laurie her wonderful “GiGi” status and an excellent recall for names. (Lucky grandkids!)
Happy trails, Laurie: “May the road always rise to meet you;” “May the wind always be at your back,” and, “May God bestow His choicest blessings upon your house!”
