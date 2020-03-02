Boise’s Guru Donuts will soon head west. The Eagle Road corridor will soon get its fix of fresh-baked donuts with an Idaho twist.
Krystle McLaughlin, donut evangelist and co-owner of the downtown Boise staple, told BoiseDev they’ve picked out a new location and hope to open this spring.
“We were looking Meridian and Eagle area,” she said. “Customers tell us they love to experience Guru when they come downtown, but they say they’d like to have it where they live. The new store will have the same Guru feel that you get here, but you will get easier parking.”
The second store will open in the Bridges at Lakemoor development near Intuit in Eagle. The area continues to grow, with a second Intuit building on the way, plus Red Bench Pizza, Cafe Yumm, KB’s Burritos, Luxe Reel Theater and more.
“We’re excited to create our own space that’s really cozy and inviting,” McLaughlin said. “Guru started out of the garage. We want that new space to have a little of that garage, homey feel. It also mixes in classic Americana — the nostalgia of going to get a donut as a child. We’re trying to reach the child in everyone.”
McLaughlin said they sought a second location with a sense of community and a neighborhood feel.
“We’re excited to be part of another neighborhood spot. Our complete foundation is on community.”
The classics, and something newFavorites like Hipster Berry, Cinnamon Sugar Potato Cake and The OG will all make their debut in Eagle. McLaughlin says the Guru crew will continue to make donuts fresh each night in the Idanha shop in Boise, and deliver them fresh to the Eagle store. They’ll provide updates on the store’s progress on Instagram.
The Eagle spot will feature one addition: a made-to-order potato donut.
“We’ll have the fryer out so you can see the donuts being fried,” she said. “We’ll do that on the weekends after the movies (at Luxe Reel). Eagle doesn’t have a cool nighttime spot for dessert and a drink in the evening.”
McLaughlin and her husband Evan purchased the business from Kevin and Angel Moran last year. They’ve added an artisanal toast concept, Iron Mule espresso, plus beer wine and cider to the Main Street store. All those features will transfer to Eagle as well.
Even with the expansion, McLaughlin says Guru will remain small.
“We remain family owned. Don’t look for it to be popping up everywhere. We’re very involved in the business and we’re here all the time. We love it. We just want everyone to get donuts more accessibly.”