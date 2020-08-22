More than ever, online learning is top of mind across the Treasure Valley. Not only has the COVID-19 crisis halted in-person instruction for many of our children, it has raised the stakes for campus-bound college kids and rocked the workforce, sending many midcareer adults scrambling to update their résumés. Inspired in equal parts by safety and job security, Idahoans of all ages are seeking education online.
As a wife and mother living in Nampa, I wholeheartedly appreciate public health is a top concern. Also, as a higher ed professional for more than 13 years, I recognize important patterns typical of economic slumps: people with post-high school credentials are more likely to find or keep their jobs, job creation accelerates in areas that require credentialed employees, and enrollment increases at colleges and universities.
This region needs a pipeline of educated workers to fuel our economic recovery. However, students don’t have to risk their health and the health of their families to get the training the workforce demands. Safe and effective resources exist online to meet demand and ensure Idaho is well-positioned for the post-pandemic economy.
Whether it’s trade school or grad school, online options exist to fit almost any lifestyle and achieve any objective. The following are the top factors to consider when choosing an online degree program:
1. Is the program accredited? Accreditation is third-party approval ensuring a program meets precise criteria for quality. Without it, specific programs might not garner the full respect of employers and their students might struggle to receive financial aid or transfer credits to other schools.
2. How much will it cost? In online learning, quality does not have to cost a lot. For example, CWI’s online programs can cost about half as much as a state university and a third of a private college.
No matter the program, all students should explore financial aid options. Also, scholarships can be surprisingly accessible if students take time to apply. Finally, everyone who needs to borrow money to cover tuition costs should do so responsibly; without careful planning, student loan debt can significantly impact a person’s lifestyle long after graduation.
3. How quickly can I graduate? Depending on students’ goals and life circumstances, the ability to earn a degree quickly might be a game changer. Many institutions’ policies allow driven, hardworking students to learn and graduate faster. Answering important questions will inform how quickly a student progresses through a program:
• How much can I transfer from my previous college experience? Many schools accept previous college coursework, even if you did not finish your degree.
• Can I leverage my current work experience in earning my degree? For working adults who want to add to their credentials but aren’t considering changing careers, competency-based, online programs will allow them to apply what they already know to pass courses faster and accelerate toward graduation.
• Will I have faculty support along the way? Learning online requires students to be self motivated and focused. Still, active and engaged faculty can have a huge impact on student success. When choosing an online program, an online school’s approach to student support can be a game changer.
4. Will this online degree be worth it? For many, education opens new doors of opportunity in their careers — and affords better lifestyles for themselves and their families. The average income of bachelor’s degree graduates is nearly 75% higher than workers with only a high school diploma. And, as the COVID-19 crisis reshapes many aspects of everyday life, employers are weathering tough times, in part, by leaning on the training and expertise of college grads.