NAMPA—Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its newest location June 11 at 1215 12th Avenue South in Nampa, the company announced. The new store is creating 35 new jobs in the community and providing big savings on name brand, high quality merchandise.
Grocery Outlet stores are independently operated by local families who are committed to supporting their communities, such as the new Nampa store’s independent owner-operators Danny and Shari Panasiuk.
“We are overjoyed to be a part of the Nampa community and be able to provide big savings on quality groceries,” said Danny and Shari. “This partnership with Grocery Outlet gives us the ability to grow our business, create new jobs and more importantly, give back to our local community.”
Grocery Outlet offers the same trusted brands as traditional grocery stores, but at lower prices. Its buyers scour the country to find the top manufacturers with excess inventory and seasonal closeouts so Grocery Outlet can offer “WOW savings” on thousands of name-brand products at significantly lower prices.
Store hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.