July proved to be a busy month in Grand Teton National Park.
The park reported that despite a tiny decrease in recreation visitors compared to 2019, daily traffic on most hiking trails increased and campgrounds filled up earlier each day than last year.
“In general, hiking use in the park has increased approximately 13% and camping in concession-operated campgrounds increased 2% with backcountry camping up 13% in July 2020 compared to July 2019,” the park said in a news release.
Parking lots are also filling up early, with overflow parking along the roads in places such as Jenny Lake.
“Jenny Lake, String Lake, and Colter Bay are popular destinations at the park. Arrive early or late in the day to avoid crowds and park in designated areas only,” the park said. “If an area is crowded, please consider an alternate area or activity.”
Park campgrounds are filling up daily, “most before noon” and nearby Forest Service campgrounds are also filling up early each day.
“Come prepared with a plan for finding a campsite, and alternate plans if camping sites are not available,” the park said. “Camping in the park is only allowed in designated sites.”
If you want to camp in the park’s backcountry, a good place to start is to visit nps.gov/grte/planyourvisit/index.htm. A permit is required for backcountry camping and permits are issued on a first-come, first-served basis no more than one day before the start of a trip.
The park warns visitors that certain areas, such as park entrances, visitor centers, Jenny Lake shuttle boat, book store, etc., are heavily used and to “expect wait times.”
“Plan ahead, pack patience, and recreate responsibly,” the park advises.
The park is also encouraging visitors to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local authorities by maintaining distancing guidelines and wearing a face mask in buildings and in high-visitation areas outside.