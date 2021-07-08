Several unsuspecting shoppers at an Albertsons supermarket in Boise were recently in for a shock when they ventured into the dairy section to buy milk. What happened next was all caught on hidden cameras thanks to "got milk?"
The filmed stunt titled "The Fridge"captures the exact moment local shoppers reach into the dairy cooler to grab a carton of milk, only to come face-to-face with a spacious high-tech gym. That’s right — according to a press release about the stunt, with the help of Albertsons’ store crew, "got milk?" built a gym behind the milk fridge.
What’s more, in the conspicuously sleek fitness center were a couple of best-in-class athletes: 2021 Olympian Ariel Torres and three-time Olympic gold medalist Kristin Armstrong.
Beyond leaving customers rolling in the (milk) aisles, the real-life stunt is meant to also underscore the relationship between dairy milk and athletic performance, said the release.
“When I need to rehydrate and build muscle, I drink milk,” said Torres, the 23-year-old Florida native. “It’s as simple as that.”
A karate champion and first-time Olympian, Torres will debut his sport at this year’s Tokyo Games, where karate will be on the schedule for the first time in the sporting event’s history.
Armstrong is a retired three-time U.S. Olympic Gold Medal cyclist who still relies on milk, she said. “Milk has been part of my athletic regimen for decades,” said the 47-year-old Boise native. “Beyond being delicious, it aids in muscle repair, promotes rehydration and replenishment, and supports immune health and strong bones. Even though my Olympic career is behind me, I drink milk every day to reap the benefits of its potent nutritional package. And I always encourage my son to do the same.”
The "got milk?" campaign debuted its segment "You’re Gonna Need Milk For That" back in May in light of recent findings that confirm milk is also a good or excellent source of four additional nutrients: potassium (based on the 2019 DRI for potassium established by National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine), zinc, selenium and iodine.
“The Fridge is only the latest chapter in an ongoing story,” said Yin Woon Rani, CEO of MilkPEP. “Each chapter of the ‘You’re Gonna Need Milk For That’ campaign will emphasize the clear connection between milk and superior athletic performance. The image of Olympians training behind the dairy fridge perfectly illustrates milk’s surprisingly powerful nutrient package. We hope this stunt opens eyes and minds, inspiring athletes of all ages to think about milk in a whole new way.”
The first installment of the “You’re Gonna Need Milk For That” campaign was a thrilling two-minute film called "The Wall," which starred elite sports climber and avid milk drinker Kai Lightner.
To watch "The Fridge" visit: GonnaNeedMilk.com or find it on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Pinterest.