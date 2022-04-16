IDAHO — On April 13, Google released its Economic Impact Report for Idaho, sharing in a press release that it helped provide $1.11 billion of economic activity in 2021 for thousands of Idaho businesses, publishers, nonprofits, creators and developers who used Google products to increase their online presence and connect with the people and communities they serve.
More than 119,000 Idaho businesses received requests for directions, phone calls, bookings, reviews and other direct connections to their customers from Google in 2021. Leisureland RV Center in Boise was highlighted in Google’s Economic Impact Report on how they used digital tools to reach customers. Carina and John DeHoff fell in love with flipping RVs, and what began as a hobby morphed into Leisureland RV Center, which they founded in 2014. Purchasing pre-owned RVs at auction and repairing them to the highest standard, the company serves around 500 customers a year.
Leisureland attracted nearly 29,000 customers in a single month through their Google Business Profile where they post inventory, communicate with customers, and utilize reviews. Meanwhile, Google Ads helps Leisureland increase brand awareness, particularly in surrounding states, driving around 30 percent of sales. “We’re not a big conglomerate, but the internet and Google have allowed us to extend our reach all over the western United States,” said John DeHoff, Leisureland Co-founder & Partner.
Google is helping people learn digital skills so they can reach new customers and find new job opportunities. Grow with Google has partnered with 70 organizations to train more than 40,000 Idahoans on digital skills, including public libraries, chambers of commerce, community colleges, and more. The Google Career Certificates program provides online job training and prepares job seekers for careers in high-growth fields like data analytics and IT Support–with no degree or experience required.
To help more people access this program, Google announced a new $100 million Google Career Certificates Fund that aims to drive over $1 billion in aggregate wage gains to support economic mobility for tens of thousands of underserved American workers. The Google Career Certificates are also free to all community colleges and career and technical education (CTE) high schools to add to their curriculum.
Google’s commitment of $185 million enabled Opportunity Finance Network to establish the Grow with Google Small Business Fund and OFN’s Grant Program funded by Google.org. The fund delivered low-interest loans to over 50 community development financial institutions including MoFi, Self-Help Credit Union, and Rural Community Assistance Corporation with services in Idaho, who in turn provided loans to tens of thousands of underserved small businesses. Over the last two years, the loans and grants were disbursed to OFN-member CDFIs, including $50M to support Black-owned businesses.
Google in Idaho
Google has partnered with trusted community institutions across the state to bring digital skills training, grant funding, and other resources to more Idahoans. Since 2011, Google for Nonprofits has supported more than 1,000 nonprofits in Idaho and in 2021, Google.org provided over $2.2 million in free search advertising to Idaho nonprofits through the Google Ad Grants program. Since 2014, Google’s employees based in Idaho — including company matching contributions — have donated over $64,000 in charitable giving to nonprofits. Learn more about Google in Idaho at: g.co/economicimpact/idaho.
Google’s Economic Impact Report
The Economic Impact Report details Google’s national and local impact in all 50 U.S. states, plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. It has been released annually since 2009. In 2021, Google Search, Google Play, Google Cloud, YouTube, and Google advertising tools helped provide $617 billion of economic activity for millions of American businesses, nonprofits, publishers, creators and developers.