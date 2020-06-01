First posted on BoiseDev.com MAY 28.Work on the revamp of Sixth Street between Main and Front streets continues, and will wrap up in early June — ahead of schedule. The Capital City Development Corp. launched the project, just one part of nearly $11 million in upgrades in the pipeline along Grove Street.
“It’s ahead of schedule,” CCDC Executive Director John Brunelle said during an April public meeting. “I think the fact that there’s been less traffic has been helpful for the construction crews and contractors.”
The project includes upgraded streetscapes along Sixth Street and a revamped intersection at Grove Street where it meets the Basque Block. New street lights, pedestrian upgrades, bike racks, and new seating also will go in.
Construction crews closed the street to vehicle traffic and some pedestrian traffic to complete the work.
The agency said the work should wrap by mid-June.