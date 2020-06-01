First posted on BoiseDev MAY 28.The new 11th and Idaho building continues construction progress, with exterior window finishes starting to take shape. Developer Scott Schoenherr said construction continues despite the pandemic.
“It’s just going great. We had a couple of real small delays because of COVID. We’re pretty much on schedule,” Schoenherr said. “We are working on a little redesign on the lobby that’s going to make it better than intended.”
He points out that a trellis atop the building started taking shape, and helps give the building a unique feature at the top.
He signed Broadcast Coffee out of Seattle for a portion of the retail space in the building that will face a future park.
“The guy is from Boise and moved to Seattle and opened four or five locations up there, and he wants to have one here in Boise,” Schoenherr said. “It’s going to be on the park side of the lobby — it’s the right location and the right shop.”
The shops, owned by Barry Faught, get their name from his dad, in a way. Faught’s dad was a longtime Boise radio DJ and traffic anchor who went by names like Bill Bailey, U Turn Vern and Bob Beacon. Faught also worked in the family business as a radio traffic anchor, before moving to the Seattle area to open Broadcast Coffee.
A new park next to the building, which will feature public art and other features from the City of Boise, is still slated to wrap up later this year.