Go Lead Idaho, a nonprofit organization dedicated to motivating women to lead and demonstrating why it matters, announced in a press release it is holding a 2021 Spring Training Series. The three workshops will be presented via Zoom Webinars over lunch hours (noon to 1 p.m.).
2021 Spring Training Series:
- April 6: Eat Glitter for Breakfast & Shine All Day by Gail Hartnett
- April 21: From a Moment to a Movement by Angela Taylor
- May 4: Pitfalls & Successes of the Third Sector by Jaime Hansen
The organization' envisions a state where contributions of women are valued and respected, and more women are influential and visible leaders.
The "strategic goals" of Go Lead Idaho are: to foster women as leaders by providing training, networking, mentoring and professional and community leadership opportunities; to
advocate for more women in leadership by engaging partners; to publicize women’s success and raise awareness of the value of women in leadership; to develop alliances with individuals and organizations; and to ensure the organization's financial viability and increase the visibility of its mission.
For more information on becoming a member or on the training workshops, visit the website: goleadidaho.org.