CALDWELL — Sawtooth Winery announced it has partnered with Eco-Camps to offer "the first-of-its-kind glamping experience" in Idaho's wine country: Sawtooth Glamping. Online booking begins April 15 for minimum two-night stays starting May 1.
Spend the night "nestled among the vines and grapes and take in territorial views of the Snake River Valley" said the release. The glamping experience on Sawtooth vineyard's grounds offers the pleasures of camping without all the gear — each canvas glamping tent comes equipped with hotel-like amenities.
“For years, visitors to the tasting room and members of the wine trade have asked about accommodations in the vineyard," said Kelli Meyer, Sawtooth tasting room manager, "and about two years ago we began researching possibilities. We are thrilled to find an ecologically-conscious partner in Eco-Camps, which has thought of all the details to make the guest experience one-of-a-kind, private and gentle on the environment.”
Tents are appointed with bed frames with queen-size mattresses and luxurious parachute linens and robes, outdoor dining and lounge furniture, YETI cooler with ice, laminate hardwood floors, solar-powered lighting, device charging outlets, a private en-suite bathroom with a walk-in solar shower, flushing toilet, mirror, C.O. Bigelow premium toiletries, sink with hot and cold running water, propane BBQ grill on the patio and more, said the release. In addition, "since no visit to Sawtooth would be complete without wine," every tent will have a wine menu to stock up.
Families with children are welcome and the glamping tents are also pet-friendly.
Six glamping tents dot the property within walking distance of the back patio of the Sawtooth Winery Tasting Room. Two premium tents (220 square feet, starting at $249/night) accommodate three adults and two children and four regular tents (180 square feet, starting at $229/night) accommodate two adults and two children. Safe, simple contactless check-in.
Guests can also arrange for special birthday, anniversary, event and tailored wine packages as ala carte add-on items.
You can make online reservations through Eco-Camps beginning April 15 at sawtoothglamping.com.
Sawtooth Winery is located "in the heart of Idaho wine country" and offers panoramic views of Idaho's Sunny Slope. Since its founding in 1987, the winery has pioneered new vineyards and enhanced winemaking techniques. Today, it produces 10,000 cases of wine each year and is acclaimed for crafting Riesling, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, Syrah, Merlot, Grenache, Malbec and Tempranillo wines. For more information visit sawtoothwinery.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram @sawtoothwinery.