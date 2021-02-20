BOISE — George’s Cycles celebrates its 50th year anniversary in 2021. A press release announced it is also a year that features a changing of the guard with new owners Nathan and Linda Lloyd taking over “what many consider to be the best bike shop in Boise for multiple years running.”
Long-time George’s owners Mike Cooley and Tom Platt are retiring after a 40-year run that saw them grow George’s as a business while creating multiple bike-racing events such as the Twilight Criterium, OreIda Women’s Challenge, Bogus Basin Hill Climb (started earlier), and recreational events like the 4 Summits Challenge in Cascade, Lyle Pearson 200 and the Canyon County Wine Tour.
George’s was voted “Best Bike Shop in Boise” seven years in a row in the Idaho Statesman’s annual Best of Boise/Treasure Valley contests. It’s also been voted as one of the top 100 bike shops in the United States and ranked in the Top 20 as a Specialized and Trek dealer. George’s even helped the Boise Police Department establish the Boise mountain bike patrol.
Cooley and Platt’s vision was to build a broader cycling community through all of the racing and recreational events, which led to more customers and bike sales.
“For them, it wasn’t just about running a bike shop, they made it about building community,” said Kâren Sander, former executive director of the Downtown Boise Association. “The Twilight Criterium has become an Idaho iconic event with 15,000-20,000 spectators. You can step up to the course and see some of the best cyclists in the racing world.”
Three-time Olympic gold medalist Kristin Armstrong looks back in awe at all the events that Cooley and George’s created from scratch. “Look at what they’ve done,” Armstrong said. “George’s is about bringing community to our sport. They’ve got such a passion for bringing community to riding and racing bikes.”
Cooley and George’s were absolutely instrumental in helping Armstrong build her bike-racing skills from the “Tuesday-Nighter” local races to the Ore-Ida Women’s Challenge and Twilight Criterium, she said.
“The Twilight Criterium brought a huge appreciation of my favorite sport to the masses,” Armstrong said. “I have the Twilight Criterium to thank for all of my fans. They know bike racing because of the Twilight Criterium.”
While the Twilight Criterium might be seen as Cooley’s crowning achievement, Armstrong points out that the Ore-Ida Women’s Challenge was the largest competitive bike-racing event for women in the world. Jim Rabdau of Ore-Ida was the main race organizer and promoter, but Cooley helped him behind the scenes. After participating in the 2002 Women’s Challenge, Armstrong had three contract offers to become a professional, sponsored women’s cyclist. Two years later, she won her first Olympic gold medal.
“There’s no question, without being able to participate in that race in 2002, I wouldn’t have been a bike racer or an Olympic gold medalist,” she said.
Cooley plans to remain involved in organizing bike events, including the Twilight Criterium, while Nathan and Linda Lloyd run the George’s business at their two locations on Front Street and West State Street in Boise.
Nathan Lloyd was a professional mountain bike racer for 12 years on a national level, raced BMX as a teen-ager, and worked in bike shops both in sales and as a mechanic throughout his 20s.
“Nathan has a lot of passion for riding, and that’s what it takes, the love and passion for cycling,” Armstong said.
The Lloyds heard about the opportunity to buy George’s from a friend in the real estate business. Nathan Lloyd is the brand manager at Boise Audi, and Linda Lloyd has a strong business background while also raising their two teen-age kids. She helped her brother start up City Center Wines in Boise.
“It’s such a great-running bike shop. We just want to continue the tradition of making it the best it can be,” said Linda Lloyd.
Their vision for George’s is to expand on its reputation as a destination bike shop. “If you come to Boise, you have to go to George’s. That’s the kind of reputation we want to build on,” said Nathan Lloyd.
Cooley and Platt had a long tradition of treating their employees as best they could to keep quality, knowledgeable employees who help customers with questions about their existing bikes or in shopping for a new bike. The Lloyds said they plan on keeping that tradition.
“We know that Mike and Tom created a culture at George’s where the employees felt that they were part of a big family. That’s an honorable way to treat your people, and we sure hope to earn their trust and respect as well, and the trust and respect of the community,” Linda Lloyd said. “We know we have big shoes to fill.”
George’s was started in 1971 by Bob and Joyce Sulanke as a niche bicycle shop for local bike-racing enthusiasts. They carried British, French and Italian bikes equipped with top-of-the-line Campagnolo components. Bob Sulanke started local racing events like the Bogus Basin Hill Climb, the Tour of the Spud Valley, and the Boise Cycling Club. Joyce Sulanke was a multiple National Champion in women’s U.S. cycling events.
Cooley and Platt were charter members of the Boise Cycling Club in 1976, and they took ownership of George’s in 1981 after finishing college.
“It sounded like fun at the time,” Platt said with a chuckle.
Who was George? The name of the bike shop came from George Latham, who ran Gran Sport Cyclery in Lawrence, Kansas. The Sulankes got to know Latham when they lived in Kansas. He was into nature, conservation and wilderness. His motto was to be an “Outfitter to the Self-Propelled.”