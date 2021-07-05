Matt Rissell and Brandon Zehm started a small business to provide timesheet tracking for users of the QuickBooks platform in 2006. Just more than a decade later, the pair reached a deal to sell that startup — TSheets. The buyer, Intuit, rolled TSheets into the QuickBooks platform and continued to grow the company’s Eagle office.
Now, Rissell and Zehm will put cash into another Eagle-based startup — this time as investors. Slayer Duck Calls makes a variety of products to help hunters attract ducks, geese, and elk.
Bill Ayer founded Slayer earlier this year. He previously worked for Business Interiors of Idaho, and before that, as SVP of Sales for Rissell and Zehm’s TSheets.
Slayer said the company plans to use the undisclosed investment to expand its array of game calls and improve its digital experience.
“Our website is now structured to be more than just a platform to sell duck calls,” Ayer said. “It’s a place to learn to be a better hunter, join a new sport, learn new ways to take the game from field to plate, be part of a journey in the outdoors and buy quality products that will help hunters be more successful.”
Rissell is now an executive in residence for Summit Partners. He and Zehm will join Slayer’s board of directors.