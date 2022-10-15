Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Fred Astaire Dance Studios is “bringing the world of dance to Idaho,” said a press release about its downtown opening. The studio will teach both smooth and rhythm ballroom dances ranging from Salsa and Cha Cha to Waltz and Tango. Lessons will be available “whether you’re looking for wedding dance instruction or picking up a new hobby,” said the release.

Fred Astaire Dance Studios is about more than just dancing. Their passion is to enrich lives physically, mentally, emotionally and socially through the transforming power of dance, the release said. “We believe in creating connections, building relationships, and fostering community through the joy of ballroom dance,” said Monica Gere, Idaho franchise owner. “The hardest step is walking through our front door. After that, we help every step of the way and are confident you will love the experience.”

