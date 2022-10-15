BOISE — Fred Astaire Dance Studios is “bringing the world of dance to Idaho,” said a press release about its downtown opening. The studio will teach both smooth and rhythm ballroom dances ranging from Salsa and Cha Cha to Waltz and Tango. Lessons will be available “whether you’re looking for wedding dance instruction or picking up a new hobby,” said the release.
Fred Astaire Dance Studios is about more than just dancing. Their passion is to enrich lives physically, mentally, emotionally and socially through the transforming power of dance, the release said. “We believe in creating connections, building relationships, and fostering community through the joy of ballroom dance,” said Monica Gere, Idaho franchise owner. “The hardest step is walking through our front door. After that, we help every step of the way and are confident you will love the experience.”
Boise’s Fred Astaire Dance Studio will be located in the Linen District at 1511 W. Main St. A ribbon cutting ceremony is slated for Friday, Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. with an open house beginning at 1:30 p.m. There will be rotating mini classes and dance demos taught by champion dancers. The event will also feature special appearances by Tony Dovolani of “Dancing with the Stars,” smooth dance champions Jessi and Alex Aillon and rhythm dance champions Ryan and Danelle Lockhart as well as the local studio dance professionals.