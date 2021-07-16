BOISE — Since opening their first location at 5304 W. State Street this spring, the owners of Fort Builder Cowork and Social Space announced in a press release they have transitioned the Oliver Russell building in downtown Boise into premier coworking accommodations for individuals and small- to medium-sized organizations. The downtown location is accepting new members and is available to rent for community events.
Like Fort Builder Cowork’s State Street location, the building functions as both a collaborative business hub and a community gathering place. However, in contrast to the extensive remodel required for the State Street location to open, the downtown space needed minimal changes before it was cowork-ready, as it has been home to Oliver Russell & Associates for nearly 20 years.
The 6,600-square-foot building, a point of interest in Boise, is known for its architecture and murals — and features the iconic “I Love You Man” and the recently created Inspiration Alley. Fort Builder Cowork has complemented the modern industrial vibe by installing new furniture and art. Memberships include individual and team workspaces, three conference rooms, a kitchen, and shared private offices — all served with WiFi, local coffee, and snacks.The space is friendly to bicycle commuters, with plenty of bike parking, showers, and lockers. As part of the national Proximity network, Fort Builder Cowork members can gain access to the building, make reservations, and pay via its integrated software.
“The pandemic has fundamentally changed our relationship with work,” said Amber Lawless, Fort Builder’s co-owner. “Teams and individuals are now feeling empowered to choose how and where they do business. And we’re building a vibrant local professional and social community in these beautiful historic spaces that affords our members the flexibility they need to grow their businesses sustainably. We’re also creating a full calendar of fun and educational events that are open to everyone.”
The building will continue to house Oliver Russell’s staff, who will be working in a hybrid model of in-office and remote, with the company’s founder/owner and Certified B Corporation pioneer Russ Stoddard remaining available to mentor aspiring and newly certified B Corps, several of which are Fort Builder Cowork members.
Stoddard, who owns the building, is enthusiastic about the partnership and what it means for the space. “It’s been a dream of mine to turn this amazing building into a coworking space — and with new working dynamics post-pandemic, the time is right.” he said. “And with Fort Builder facilitating these workspaces, it provides the opportunity to open this building and the minds within it to benefit the community in lasting ways.”
Founded in 2017, Fort Builder is a design-build firm located in Boise, Idaho. There are two Fort Builder Cowork and Social Space locations in Boise: one at 5304 W. State Street and the second at 217 S. 11th Street. Fort Builder is owned by Amber Lawless, her husband Michael Mollay, and her three adult children — all small business owners.
Fort Builder Cowork and Social Space will officially welcome the public to its downtown location during an open house on August 5 from 5 to 9 p.m., during First Thursday.