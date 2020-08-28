The first Record Store RSD Drops release date is today, Saturday, Aug. 29, according to an announcement from Record Exchange in Boise. It won't be a typical Record Store Day, said the press release. Here's what to expect.
Record Exchange will be open from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29. For the first half of the day (until around 1 p.m.), predetermined time blocks limited to 10 customers have been scheduled to provide safe, socially-distanced shopping. Those time blocks have already been filled, but if you contact the store before Saturday you will be added to the last block. If you show up in the morning without a time slot, you will also be assigned to the last block and asked to return at that time.
If you have a time slot, please arrive no sooner than 10 minutes before your scheduled time; anyone arriving earlier than that will be asked to leave and return later (there will be no traditional Record Store Day line forming before we open the store). If you’re more than 10 minutes late for your scheduled time, you will lose your slot.
Your time slot is for you and you alone — individual shoppers only. Your time slot does not entitle you to bring a spouse/partner, friend or your entire extended family, said the release. The only exception is the store is allowing one child (12 or younger) per customer with prior written permission and said child must remain with you at all times. Time slots are non-transferable. You cannot give yours to a spouse, spawn, sibling, stranger or anyone else, nor can you sell or auction your slot. No exceptions.
When you arrive, you will be greeted at the Idaho Street entrance by a member of the store's door crew; they will show you where to queue until it's time to enter the store. The waiting areas on the sidewalk will be clearly marked with socially-distanced spots for customers to stand 6 feet apart. Masks, hand sanitizer (provided) and all other pandemic shopping policies will be in place. Anyone who violates the policies will be subject to removal.
Once you're inside, you'll have 15 minutes to shop for exclusives, which will be arranged alphabetically — "you'll literally walk by every exclusive A-Z," the release said. Record Exchange staffers will be on hand to assist you as needed. The clock starts ticking on your time slot regardless of when you show up, so if you're 5 minutes late for instance, you'll only have 10 minutes to shop. The store will take five minutes in between each time block sanitizing the store.
The standard Record Store Day rule set applies to the RSD Drops days, said the release: one copy per title per customer, no preorders/holds, no returns. The only difference is, phone orders for curbside pickup will be available at noon for anyone who does not want to shop in person.
Following the last time block, Record Exchange will resume walk-up "business as usual" entry, with the store's capacity limit reverting back to 20 customers at a time.
For a list of the RSD exclusive releases visit the store's newsletter, Facebook page or go to the website at therecordexchange.com.